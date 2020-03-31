Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Telecom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CHA opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.