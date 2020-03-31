Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Smart Sand Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

SND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

