Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 499,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 497,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $158.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.53.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.