Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.09% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

OEC opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Patrick F. Tuttle bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

