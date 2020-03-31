O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $318.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

