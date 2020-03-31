Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Synaptics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the software maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synaptics’ FY2020 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Shares of SYNA opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

