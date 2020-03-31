ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ONEX from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

ONEX opened at C$51.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19. ONEX has a 1-year low of C$37.00 and a 1-year high of C$89.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.87.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

