ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.19.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,374,000 after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.