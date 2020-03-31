Olin Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of OLN opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -129.54 and a beta of 1.29. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.