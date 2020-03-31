Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $2.22. Oil Search shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 17,545,710 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.62 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.64.

Get Oil Search alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Oil Search’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

In other Oil Search news, insider Agu Kantsler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

Oil Search Company Profile (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.