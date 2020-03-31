OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 341.18% from the stock’s current price.

OCANF has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.