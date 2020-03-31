Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Obseva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Obseva by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Obseva by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

