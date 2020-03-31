nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 198.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.