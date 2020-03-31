NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

NRG stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.