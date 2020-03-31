NovaGold Resources (NG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

NG stock opened at C$10.81 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 44.77, a current ratio of 44.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.10.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$150,316.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,057 shares in the company, valued at C$7,359,416.92. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$568,911.60. Insiders have sold 201,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,189 in the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

