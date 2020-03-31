Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Northrim BanCorp worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

