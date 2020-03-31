North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial cut their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE NOA opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$6.51 and a 1-year high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$60,016.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 156,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,445.08.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.