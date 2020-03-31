Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CSFB

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$45.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSB. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Norbord from C$54.00 to C$44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE:OSB opened at C$17.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -205.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

