Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $651.76 million, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 23,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

