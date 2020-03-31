Next Science (ASX:NXS) Trading 3% Higher

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.25 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.21 ($0.85), approximately 119,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of $231.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.02.

Next Science Company Profile (ASX:NXS)

Next Science Limited, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-toxic technology products with efficacy in eradicating biofilm based and free-floating bacteria. The company develops its products using its Xbio Technology platform. It offers SurgX, an innovative surgical gel designed to reduce superficial surgical site infections and protect wound tissue to facilitate natural healing; and Bactisure, a surgical lavage that is used to remove debris, including microorganisms from wounds.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.