New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of New Zealand Energy Corp (CVE:NZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,200 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, including Waihapa, Tariki, and Ngaere totalling 23,049 acres; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit covering 943.7 acres; and Eltham petroleum exploration permit located on the North Island in the Taranaki Basin.

