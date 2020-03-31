Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.45.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

