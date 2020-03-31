Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $370.96 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,315,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $3,973,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

