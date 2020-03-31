NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of NCS Multistage from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.66. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of NCS Multistage worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

