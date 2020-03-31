NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $32.30 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

