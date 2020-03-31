Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Shares Down 2.7%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVB)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 55,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 148,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

