National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $176.45 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.97. The firm has a market cap of $624.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.43 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

