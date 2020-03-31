National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NSA opened at $28.46 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

