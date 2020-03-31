National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.14.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

