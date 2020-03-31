National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.14.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.