National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCA. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.50.

CCA stock opened at C$94.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$85.22 and a 1 year high of C$120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.97.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

