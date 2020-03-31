National Bank Financial Trims Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Target Price to C$40.50

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.75.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$18.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.52. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

