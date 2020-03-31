National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

NYSE:BIP opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3,071.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.