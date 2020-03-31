MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 418.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MSG Networks by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in MSG Networks by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

