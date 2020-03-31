MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,374,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

