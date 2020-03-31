Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.