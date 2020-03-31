Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by UBS Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $4,801,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

