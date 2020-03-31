Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.20 by Analysts at CIBC

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$11.20 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.28 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52-week low of C$4.14 and a 52-week high of C$12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.53 million and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.67.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

