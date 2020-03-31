Morgan Stanley Cuts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $56.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STT. UBS Group upped their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.20.

State Street stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

