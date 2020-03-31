Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 333.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

