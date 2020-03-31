Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

MPWR opened at $165.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.14. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $161,945.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,132 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,372.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,531 shares of company stock worth $59,777,891. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

