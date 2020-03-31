Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 295.10 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1849.6777193 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.