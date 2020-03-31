Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of MONY opened at GBX 295.10 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26.
Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1849.6777193 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).
Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.
