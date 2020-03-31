Mondi Plc (MNDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MNDI opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,508.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,609.07. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14).

In related news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNDI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Mondi to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,869.44 ($24.59).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

