Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday.

MOGO stock opened at C$1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

