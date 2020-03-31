Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Covanta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Covanta by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 450.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.