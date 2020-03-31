Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,689 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

