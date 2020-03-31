Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,732 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 69.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 374,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 879.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 605,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.