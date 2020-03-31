Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CTB opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $877.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

