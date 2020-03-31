Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,123,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

CNDT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

