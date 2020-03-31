Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 201.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

